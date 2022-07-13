News

Gilla Band Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Eight Fivers” Most Normal Due Out October 7 via Rough Trade

Photography by Mark McGuinness



Irish four-piece Gilla Band have announced the release of their third album, Most Normal, which will be out on October 7 via Rough Trade. They have also shared an animated video for the album’s lead single, “Eight Fivers.” View the Mortis Studio-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, band vocalist Dara Kiely states in a press release: “‘Eight Fivers’ is about being out of touch with modern circumstances while feeling socially limited. Never fitting in and kind of proud of it. Stuck with what I have and happy for it. Being grateful and not fashionable, self-conscious and too aware of what is lacking. Accepting that jealousy has played a big role in my life but trying not to feed into it.”

Most Normal was self-produced, and was recorded and mixed by the band’s bassist, Daniel Fox. Their previous album, The Talkies, came out in 2019 via Rough Trade.

Most Normal Tracklist:

1. The Gum

2. Eight Fivers

3. Backwash

4. Gushie

5. Binliner Fashion

6. Capgras

7. The Weirds

8. I Was Away

9. Almost Soon

10. Red Polo Neck

11. Pratfall

12. Post Ryan

Gilla Band Tour Dates:

7/16/22 - Jetzendorf, DE @ Puch Open Air

7/18/22 - Gent, UK @ Boomtown

7/29/22 - Waterford, UK @ All Together Now Festival

8/6/22 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival

8/11/22-8/13/22 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

9/9/22 - Asten Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields Festival

9/17/22 - Leicester, UK @ Wide Eyed Festival

10/15/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Future Days Festival

10/16/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

10/18/22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/19/22 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 The Ritz

10/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

10/23/22 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK

11/11/22 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival

11/12/22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie Club

11/13/22 - Lyon, FR @ Le Marche Gare

11/15/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

11/16/22 - Milan, IT @ Biko

11/17/22 - Munich, DE @ Strom

11/19/22 - Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/21/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/22/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

11/24/22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater

11/25/22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilio

11/26/22 - Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

12/9/22 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

12/15/22 - Belfast, IE @ The Empire

