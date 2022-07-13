Gilla Band Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Eight Fivers”
Most Normal Due Out October 7 via Rough Trade
Jul 13, 2022
Photography by Mark McGuinness
Irish four-piece Gilla Band have announced the release of their third album, Most Normal, which will be out on October 7 via Rough Trade. They have also shared an animated video for the album’s lead single, “Eight Fivers.” View the Mortis Studio-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.
In a press release, band vocalist Dara Kiely states in a press release: “‘Eight Fivers’ is about being out of touch with modern circumstances while feeling socially limited. Never fitting in and kind of proud of it. Stuck with what I have and happy for it. Being grateful and not fashionable, self-conscious and too aware of what is lacking. Accepting that jealousy has played a big role in my life but trying not to feed into it.”
Most Normal was self-produced, and was recorded and mixed by the band’s bassist, Daniel Fox. Their previous album, The Talkies, came out in 2019 via Rough Trade.
Most Normal Tracklist:
1. The Gum
2. Eight Fivers
3. Backwash
4. Gushie
5. Binliner Fashion
6. Capgras
7. The Weirds
8. I Was Away
9. Almost Soon
10. Red Polo Neck
11. Pratfall
12. Post Ryan
Gilla Band Tour Dates:
7/16/22 - Jetzendorf, DE @ Puch Open Air
7/18/22 - Gent, UK @ Boomtown
7/29/22 - Waterford, UK @ All Together Now Festival
8/6/22 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival
8/11/22-8/13/22 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
9/9/22 - Asten Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields Festival
9/17/22 - Leicester, UK @ Wide Eyed Festival
10/15/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Future Days Festival
10/16/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
10/18/22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/19/22 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
10/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 The Ritz
10/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum
10/23/22 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK
11/11/22 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival
11/12/22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie Club
11/13/22 - Lyon, FR @ Le Marche Gare
11/15/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
11/16/22 - Milan, IT @ Biko
11/17/22 - Munich, DE @ Strom
11/19/22 - Berlin, DE @ Lido
11/21/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
11/22/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
11/24/22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater
11/25/22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilio
11/26/22 - Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
12/9/22 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
12/15/22 - Belfast, IE @ The Empire
