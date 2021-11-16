News

Girl Band Change Their Name, Issue Apology for Old Name The Band Has Been Renamed to “Gilla Band”

Photography by Steve Gullick



Irish four-piece Girl Band have announced that they have officially changed their band name to Gilla Band. They have subsequently put out a statement apologizing for their original name. Read the statement in full below.

“We are changing our band name.

“We will no longer be performing or releasing records under the name Girl Band. We apologize for choosing a misgendered name in the first place and to anyone who has been hurt or affected by it.

“When we were starting off, it was chosen without much thought, from a place of naivety and ignorance. We had no grasp of the weight of it at the time and in the past few years have found it impossible to justify or explain this choice.

“Regardless of our intention, the effect of the name has been damaging to individuals. To try and negate any unfortunate role we’ve played in propagating a culture of non-inclusivity in music or otherwise, we have decided to change it.

“Thank you to those who spoke up about it and educated us on this, either directly or indirectly. Moving forward we will be performing and releasing records under the name Gilla Band. Gilla being a given name taken from Old Irish.”

