 Girl Friday Share New Song “Earthquake” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 11th, 2020  
Subscribe

Girl Friday Share New Song “Earthquake”

Androgynous Mary Due Out August 21 on Hardly Art

Aug 11, 2020 By Jennifer Irving Photography by Al Kalyk
Bookmark and Share


Los Angeles four-piece Girl Friday have shared “Earthquake,” the final pre-release single ahead of their debut full-length, Androgynous Mary, out August 21 via Hardly Art. “Earthquake” is described by the band as “three and a half minutes of unadulterated catharsis.” Listen below.

In a press release, Girl Friday says of the song: “From four people who have been repeatedly told to be careful not to hurt themselves, not to disturb the peace, not to get too angry, we deliver this message from our hearts to yours: break anything that’s holding you back. Break free from the chains of patriarchy. Break free from ALL chains and scream.” 

Androgynous Mary was produced by Norm Block and draws inspiration from groups like Sonic Youth and Placebo. The band features Virginia Pettis (drums, vocals), Sierra Scott (guitar, vocals), Vera Ellen (guitar, vocals), and Libby Hsieh (bass, vocals).

Check out our recent Covid-19 Quarantine Check-In Interview with the band.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent