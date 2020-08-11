News

Girl Friday Share New Song “Earthquake” Androgynous Mary Due Out August 21 on Hardly Art

Photography by Al Kalyk



Los Angeles four-piece Girl Friday have shared “Earthquake,” the final pre-release single ahead of their debut full-length, Androgynous Mary, out August 21 via Hardly Art. “Earthquake” is described by the band as “three and a half minutes of unadulterated catharsis.” Listen below.

In a press release, Girl Friday says of the song: “From four people who have been repeatedly told to be careful not to hurt themselves, not to disturb the peace, not to get too angry, we deliver this message from our hearts to yours: break anything that’s holding you back. Break free from the chains of patriarchy. Break free from ALL chains and scream.”

Androgynous Mary was produced by Norm Block and draws inspiration from groups like Sonic Youth and Placebo. The band features Virginia Pettis (drums, vocals), Sierra Scott (guitar, vocals), Vera Ellen (guitar, vocals), and Libby Hsieh (bass, vocals).

