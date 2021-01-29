News

Girl Friday Share Surreal Video for “Earthquake” Androgynous Mary Out Now on Hardly Art





Los Angeles four-piece Girl Friday have shared a surreal video for their song “Earthquake,” taken from their most recent album Androgynous Mary. The video was directed by band member Vera Ellen. You can watch it below.

Ellen goes in depth regarding the video in a press release: “The greatest love story is between a song and a video. I wanted to deconstruct the creative process. How do ideas find each other? What happens when the artist lets outside forces get in the way of an idea? How is an idea affected by us, the audience and our expectations? What does an idea have to do to become it’s complete, purest, self. Beyond anything, it’s a story of fighting for true liberation. This will look different for everyone but I hope people can project their own struggle onto the story, and relish in the freedom experienced by the characters (if only for a moment).”

Androgynous Mary came out last August on Hardly Art.

Check out our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In with the band, along with our interview with them where they discuss Androgynous Mary.

