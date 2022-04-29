 Girlpool Announce Fall Tour + Stream the New Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 29th, 2022  
Subscribe

Girlpool Announce Fall Tour + Stream the New Album

Forgiveness Out Today via ANTI-

Apr 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alexis Gross
Bookmark and Share


Los Angeles duo Girlpool (Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad) have released a new album, Forgiveness, today via ANTI-. They have also announced a fall tour in support of the album. Stream Forgiveness and view the full list of dates below.

Forgiveness features production by Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Miya Folick). In December, the duo shared the album track “Faultline,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in January, they shared the song “Lie Love Lullaby.” They later shared the album tracks “Dragging My Life Into a Dream” and “Nothing Gives Me Pleasure.”

Girlpool 2022 Tour Dates:

9/6 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfiel Trading Post
9/8 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
9/9 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
9/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
9/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
9/14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
9/16 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
9/17 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
9/18 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
9/19 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
9/22 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere
9/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
9/24 - Washington DC @ Black Cat
9/26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
9/27 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
9/29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak (Upstairs)
9/30 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/1 - Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada
10/2 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
10/4 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
10/5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/7 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent