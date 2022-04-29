News

Girlpool Announce Fall Tour + Stream the New Album Forgiveness Out Today via ANTI-

Photography by Alexis Gross



Los Angeles duo Girlpool (Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad) have released a new album, Forgiveness, today via ANTI-. They have also announced a fall tour in support of the album. Stream Forgiveness and view the full list of dates below.

Forgiveness features production by Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Miya Folick). In December, the duo shared the album track “Faultline,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in January, they shared the song “Lie Love Lullaby.” They later shared the album tracks “Dragging My Life Into a Dream” and “Nothing Gives Me Pleasure.”

<a href="https://girlpoool.bandcamp.com/album/forgiveness">Forgiveness by Girlpool</a>

Girlpool 2022 Tour Dates:

9/6 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfiel Trading Post

9/8 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/9 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

9/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

9/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

9/14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

9/16 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

9/17 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

9/18 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

9/19 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/22 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere

9/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

9/24 - Washington DC @ Black Cat

9/26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

9/27 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

9/29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak (Upstairs)

9/30 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/1 - Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada

10/2 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

10/4 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

10/5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/7 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

