Wednesday, January 19th, 2022  
Girlpool Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Lie Love Lullaby”

Forgiveness Due Out April 29 via ANTI-

Jan 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Amalia Irons
Los Angeles duo Girlpool (Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad) have announced the release of a new album, Forgiveness, which will be out on April 29 via ANTI-. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Lie Love Lullaby.” View the Amalia Irons-directed video, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

“‘Lie Love Lullaby’ is a song about a time where I felt that my innocence affected my ability to choose a person who was good for me,” states Tucker in a press release. “In the past, it’s been painful to choose somebody that didn’t believe in me, and I think the most painful part was that I allowed myself to pick a person that didn’t recognize my entirety. I wrote this song wondering, did I recognize it myself? If I had the wherewithal to tolerate their minimizing perspective?”

Forgiveness features production by Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Miya Folick). In December, the duo shared the album track “Faultline,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In 2020, they shared the song “Like I’m Winning It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, What Chaos Is Imaginary, came out in 2019 via ANTI-.

Forgiveness Tracklist:

1. Nothing Gives Me Pleasure
2. Lie Love Lullaby
3. Violet
4. Junkie
5. Dragging My Life Into A Dream
6. Faultline
7. Light Up Later
8. Country Star
9. Butterfly Bulletholes
10. Afterlife
11. See Me Now
12. Love333

