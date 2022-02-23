News

All





Girlpool Share Video for New Single “Dragging My Life Into a Dream” Forgiveness Due Out April 29 via ANTI-

Photography by Alexis Gross



Los Angeles duo Girlpool (Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad) have shared a self-directed video for their new single “Dragging My Life Into a Dream.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Forgiveness, which will be out on April 29 via ANTI-. View the video below.

“I wrote ‘Dragging My Life Into a Dream’ after going out to a party,” states Tucker in a press release. “I had spent the last year confronting being on my own in a way I had been avoiding for a long time. Although I knew that I was growing and still needed to heal from past relationships, I missed feeling connected to somebody and inspired. This song is about romanticizing a past time and also longing for my heart to feel open and innocent again.”

Forgiveness features production by Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Miya Folick). In December, the duo shared the album track “Faultline,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album last month, they shared the song “Lie Love Lullaby.”

In 2020, they shared the song “Like I’m Winning It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, What Chaos Is Imaginary, came out in 2019 via ANTI-.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.