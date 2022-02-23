Girlpool Share Video for New Single “Dragging My Life Into a Dream”
Forgiveness Due Out April 29 via ANTI-
Feb 23, 2022
Photography by Alexis Gross
Los Angeles duo Girlpool (Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad) have shared a self-directed video for their new single “Dragging My Life Into a Dream.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Forgiveness, which will be out on April 29 via ANTI-. View the video below.
“I wrote ‘Dragging My Life Into a Dream’ after going out to a party,” states Tucker in a press release. “I had spent the last year confronting being on my own in a way I had been avoiding for a long time. Although I knew that I was growing and still needed to heal from past relationships, I missed feeling connected to somebody and inspired. This song is about romanticizing a past time and also longing for my heart to feel open and innocent again.”
Forgiveness features production by Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Miya Folick). In December, the duo shared the album track “Faultline,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album last month, they shared the song “Lie Love Lullaby.”
In 2020, they shared the song “Like I’m Winning It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, What Chaos Is Imaginary, came out in 2019 via ANTI-.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Filmmaker Brian Petsos on Working with Andy Garcia and Oscar Isaac on his New Film “Big Gold Brick” (Interview) — Brian Petsos
- Premiere: Julia Blair Shares Early Listen to Debut Album ‘Better Out Than In’ - Stream It Below (News) — Julia Blair
- Talker Shares New Single “My Meds” (News) —
- Just Mustard Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Still” (News) — Just Mustard
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Jensen McRae (News) — Jensen McRae, Why Not Both Podcast
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.