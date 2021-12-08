Girlpool Share Video for New Single “Faultline”
Out Now via ANTI-
Dec 08, 2021
Photography by Alexis Gross
Los Angeles duo Girlpool (Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad) have shared a video for their newest single, “Faultline.” Watch the Julian Klincewicz-directed video below.
Tividad states in a press release: “The Faultline represents everything you do as a means of escape that pushes you further into the very thing you’re escaping.”
In 2020, the duo shared the song “Like I’m Winning It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, What Chaos Is Imaginary, came out in 2019 via ANTI-.
