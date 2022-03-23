News

Girlpool Share Video for New Single “Nothing Gives Me Pleasure” Forgiveness Due Out April 29 via ANTI-





Los Angeles duo Girlpool (Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad) have shared a video for their new single “Nothing Gives Me Pleasure.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Forgiveness, which will be out on April 29 via ANTI-. View the video below.

“‘Nothing Gives Me Pleasure’ is about trying to love yourself when it feels like no one else will,” states Tividad in a press release. “It was written during a time when I was working so hard to get someone specific to love and recognize me. On the path to doing that, I diluted myself so much that I lost sight of my own needs. This video plays with the lengths we go to to feel loved and how so many faces of intimacy may disguise what love actually looks like to us specifically. I have a history of getting lost in the labyrinth in the struggle for affection. In this video I wanted to interface with my own patterns in the attempt to better see and love myself.”

Forgiveness features production by Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Miya Folick). In December, the duo shared the album track “Faultline,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album last month, they shared the song “Lie Love Lullaby.” Last month, they shared “Dragging My Life Into a Dream.”

In 2020, they shared the song “Like I’m Winning It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, What Chaos Is Imaginary, came out in 2019 via ANTI-.

