 Girlpool Share Video for New Song “Like I’m Winning It” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, March 12th, 2020  
Subscribe

Girlpool Share Video for New Song “Like I’m Winning It”

New Single Out Now via ANTI-

Mar 12, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Gina Canavan
Bookmark and Share


Los Angeles duo Girlpool (Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad) have shared a brand new song, “Like I’m Winning It,” via a video for the track. It follows their 2019 album, What Chaos Is Imaginary (released in February 2019 via ANTI-), and is a bit more dancefloor-ready than some of their previous songs. The Amalia Irons-directed video takes place in a club scene and features synchronized dancers and stripper poles. The single is out now via ANTI-. There’s no word of a new album or EP. Check out the video below.

Tucker had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Like I'm Winning It’ is about power and lust: how can the weight of someone's attention feel so heavy just because of its scarcity? This is a song about playing with that line – the line between the electricity in receiving attention and what's unattainable. I sent this song to our friend Amalia Irons a couple of days after I made a demo at home. I knew she would create a video for this song that was charged, psychedelic, and romantic.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent