Girlpool Share Video for New Song “Like I’m Winning It” New Single Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by Gina Canavan



Los Angeles duo Girlpool (Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad) have shared a brand new song, “Like I’m Winning It,” via a video for the track. It follows their 2019 album, What Chaos Is Imaginary (released in February 2019 via ANTI-), and is a bit more dancefloor-ready than some of their previous songs. The Amalia Irons-directed video takes place in a club scene and features synchronized dancers and stripper poles. The single is out now via ANTI-. There’s no word of a new album or EP. Check out the video below.

Tucker had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Like I'm Winning It’ is about power and lust: how can the weight of someone's attention feel so heavy just because of its scarcity? This is a song about playing with that line – the line between the electricity in receiving attention and what's unattainable. I sent this song to our friend Amalia Irons a couple of days after I made a demo at home. I knew she would create a video for this song that was charged, psychedelic, and romantic.”

