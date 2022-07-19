News

girlpuppy Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Single “Wish” When I’m Alone Due Out October 28 via Royal Mountain

Photography by Brandon McClain



Girlpuppy (aka Becca Harvey) has announced the release of her debut album, When I’m Alone, which will be out on October 28 via Royal Mountain. She has also shared a video for the album’s lead single “Wish.” View the video, directed by Matt Swinsky and Eat Humans, below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“On ‘Wish’ I was thinking about when friends leave your life and you’re not entirely sure why,” Harvey explains. “It’s a pretty universal feeling, I think. And, the thing is—even if you managed to live in the walls of that person’s apartment and were able to figure it out, their reasons might not make total sense. This song is me living with that feeling, when loss just doesn’t quite add up. This is the first shoegaze rock song I’ve made and I did that intentionally—the emotions in the song go from anger to sadness to nostalgia and all the other emotions that you feel when you go through a ‘friend breakup.’ I imagined it being really cathartic to play it live.”

When I’m Alone was produced by Marshall Vore. Girlpuppy’s debut EP, Swan, came out last year via Royal Mountain.

When I’m Alone Tracklist:

1. Final Girl

2. Wish

3. Teenage Dream

4. Swallow

5. Somewhere

6. I Want To Be There

7. Denver

8. Revenant

9. Emma Marie

10. Destroyer

11. When I’m Alone

12. Permanent State

