Glass Animals Share New Song "Your Love (Déjà vu)" North American Tour Starts Next Week





British four-piece Glass Animals have shared a new song "Your Love (Déjà vu)." It is being released via Republic Records in advance of the band's North American tour dates, which start next week and are mostly sold out. It will be the band's first U.S. tour since drummer Joe Seaward was hit by a truck while cycling in Dublin in 2018, forcing them to cancel their remaining tour dates that year. A press release says "Your Love (Déjà vu)" is the first hint of the band's third album. Listen to the song below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Frontman Dave Bayley, who produced the song, had this to say about "Your Love (Déjà vu)" in a press release: "I think we've all found ourselves in fucked up relationships that make us feel sad and helpless. Not necessarily something romantic-maybe it's with a family member or a friend. A relationship that we know on some level is going to keep breaking our hearts. We let that person back into their lives over and over again, even though it always ends the same. Maybe you don't confront it because you hope it'll change with time. Or because it's easier to let it slide and never set boundaries. Maybe you think you deserve that unhappiness. Or maybe you find some strange comfort in the chaos.... This song is about that...about being addicted to chaos. About doing or allowing something self-destructive because on some level you get off on the sadness that comes of it. It's about wanting to float around and exist inside of that feeling because it has always been familiar to you. It's something that a lot of people know from growing up in a tense household...so it can feel right to create that dynamic, even if you don't realize you're doing it."

The band released their sophomore album, How to Be a Human Being, in 2016 via Harvest.

Glass Animals Tour Dates:

February 25 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall*

February 26 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg*

February 28 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair*

March 1 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club Theatre*

March 3 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall*

March 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café*

March 6 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar*

March 8 - Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

March 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour*

March 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent*

March 14 - Seattle, WA - Neumos*

March 15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre*

March 20 - New Orleans, LA - BUKU Music & Art Project

June 12 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 16 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

June 17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre



* Sold Out

