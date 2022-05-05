News

All





Glasser Shares Video For New Single “New Scars” Out Now via One Little Independent





Glasser (aka Cameron Mesirow) has shared a video for her new single, “New Scars.” It is her first release of new music since 2018’s Sextape, and it is out now via One Little Independent. View the video below.

Mesirow states in a press release: “‘New Scars’ was written during the early pandemic days, at the beginning of what would be a larger unraveling. I was spending time in someone else’s empty apartment when we all were considering our homes in a new way. These friends had gone away for months, and I imagined filling their place with love, and wanted everything I made to be about loving. I was afraid, too, so I guess I was trying to comfort myself. It seems like real comfort is always found in acceptance of difficult things, and I wanted to be comforting at the same time I was facing the void.”

The video for “New Scars” features footage made by marine biologist David Gruber. Mesirow notes that “his empathetic approach has a gentle effect on the creatures that he studies. I came upon it one day and was shocked at the visual. I see tenderness in this video. I see love that is untethered to the human-centric brand of romance and ancestry. I see tenderness that is an atmosphere and not a product. And I see an embrace that encompasses risk and fear as well as curiosity. The jellyfish stays close longer inside the embrace than you expect.”

Mesirow’s most recent album, Interiors, came out in 2013.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.