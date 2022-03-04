Glastonbury 2022 Lineup Announced - Paul McCartney, Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Mitski, and More
Stacked Lineup Also Features JARV IS..., Primal Scream, Supergrass, Jessie Ware, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Arlo Parks, Big Thief, Cate Le Bon, Elbow, Foals, HAIM, Squid, Dry Cleaning, and Many Others
The lineup for this year’s Glastonbury Festival has just been announced. It includes Paul McCartney, Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Mitski, JARV IS…, Primal Scream, Supergrass, Jessie Ware, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Arlo Parks, Big Thief, Cate Le Bon, Elbow, Foals, HAIM, Squid, Dry Cleaning, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Avalanches, Diana Ross, Beabadoobee, black midi, Caribou, Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX, Courtney Barnett, Crowded House, Easy Life, First Aid Kit, Fontaines D.C., Four Tet, Glass Animals, Herbie Hancock, IDLES, The Jesus and Mary Chain,, Kacey Musgraves, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Lianne La Havas, Little Simz, Lorde, Metronomy, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Pet Shop Boys, Self Esteem, Sleaford Mods, TURNSTILE, and Yves Tumor, among others. View the full lineup below.
Glastonbury 2022 will take place in Somerset, England, from June 22-26. The festival was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glastonbury 2022 Lineup:
Billie Eilish
Paul McCartney
Kendrick Lamar
Diana Ross
Amyl & The Sniffers
Angelique Kidjo
Arlo Parks
The Avalanches
Beabadoobee
Bicep
Big Thief
Black Midi
Blossoms
Bonobo
Burna Boy
Caribou
Caroline Polachek
Cate Le Bon
Celeste
Charli XCX
Clairo
Confidence Man
Courtney Barnett
Crowded House
Declan McKenna
Doja Cat
Dry Cleaning
Easy Life
Elbow
Emma-Jean Thackray
First Aid Kit
Foals
Fontaines D.C.
Four Tet
Gabriels
Ghetts
Girl In Red
Glass Animals
Greentea Peng
Griff
HAIM
Herbie Hancock
Holly Humberstone
Idles
Inhaler
JARV IS
Jessie Ware
The Jesus and Mary Chain
Joy Crookes
Kacey Musgraves
Khruangbin
Koffee
Leon Bridges
Lianne La Havas
Little Simz
Lorde
Megan Thee Stallion
Metronomy
Mitski
Nightmares on Wax
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Nubya Garcia
Olivia Rodrigo
Pet Shop Boys
Phoebe Bridgers
Primal Scream
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Róisín Murphy
Rufus Wainwright
Sam Fender
Sampa The Great
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Self Esteem
Sigrid
Skunk Anansie
Sleaford Mods
Snarky Puppy
Squid
St. Vincent
Supergrass
TEMS
TLC
Turnstile
Warmduscher
The Waterboys
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Years & Years
Yves Tumor
