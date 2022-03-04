News

Glastonbury 2022 Lineup Announced - Paul McCartney, Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Mitski, and More Stacked Lineup Also Features JARV IS..., Primal Scream, Supergrass, Jessie Ware, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Arlo Parks, Big Thief, Cate Le Bon, Elbow, Foals, HAIM, Squid, Dry Cleaning, and Many Others





The lineup for this year’s Glastonbury Festival has just been announced. It includes Paul McCartney, Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Mitski, JARV IS…, Primal Scream, Supergrass, Jessie Ware, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Arlo Parks, Big Thief, Cate Le Bon, Elbow, Foals, HAIM, Squid, Dry Cleaning, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Avalanches, Diana Ross, Beabadoobee, black midi, Caribou, Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX, Courtney Barnett, Crowded House, Easy Life, First Aid Kit, Fontaines D.C., Four Tet, Glass Animals, Herbie Hancock, IDLES, The Jesus and Mary Chain,, Kacey Musgraves, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Lianne La Havas, Little Simz, Lorde, Metronomy, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Pet Shop Boys, Self Esteem, Sleaford Mods, TURNSTILE, and Yves Tumor, among others. View the full lineup below.

Glastonbury 2022 will take place in Somerset, England, from June 22-26. The festival was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glastonbury 2022 Lineup:

Billie Eilish

Paul McCartney

Kendrick Lamar

Diana Ross

Amyl & The Sniffers

Angelique Kidjo

Arlo Parks

The Avalanches

Beabadoobee

Bicep

Big Thief

Black Midi

Blossoms

Bonobo

Burna Boy

Caribou

Caroline Polachek

Cate Le Bon

Celeste

Charli XCX

Clairo

Confidence Man

Courtney Barnett

Crowded House

Declan McKenna

Doja Cat

Dry Cleaning

Easy Life

Elbow

Emma-Jean Thackray

First Aid Kit

Foals

Fontaines D.C.

Four Tet

Gabriels

Ghetts

Girl In Red

Glass Animals

Greentea Peng

Griff

HAIM

Herbie Hancock

Holly Humberstone

Idles

Inhaler

JARV IS

Jessie Ware

The Jesus and Mary Chain

Joy Crookes

Kacey Musgraves

Khruangbin

Koffee

Leon Bridges

Lianne La Havas

Little Simz

Lorde

Megan Thee Stallion

Metronomy

Mitski

Nightmares on Wax

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Nubya Garcia

Olivia Rodrigo

Pet Shop Boys

Phoebe Bridgers

Primal Scream

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Róisín Murphy

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Fender

Sampa The Great

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Self Esteem

Sigrid

Skunk Anansie

Sleaford Mods

Snarky Puppy

Squid

St. Vincent

Supergrass

TEMS

TLC

Turnstile

Warmduscher

The Waterboys

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Years & Years

Yves Tumor

