Monday, June 27th, 2022  
Glastonbury 2022: Watch Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl Perform “Band on the Run”

Also Watch McCartney Perform "I’ve Got a Feeling" with Archival Footage of John Lennon

Jun 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Paul McCartney was one of many performers at Glastonbury this past weekend. He performed “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Band on the Run” alongside Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, and was also joined by Bruce Springsteen for performances of “Glory Days” and “I Wanna Be Your Man.” McCartney also performed The Beatles’ 1970 song “I’ve Got a Feeling” up against archival footage of John Lennon. View below.

Last year, McCartney released McCartney III Imagined, a reworked version of his 2020 studio album McCartney III featuring remixes and covers of album tracks from other artists.

