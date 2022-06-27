Glastonbury 2022: Watch Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl Perform “Band on the Run”
Also Watch McCartney Perform "I’ve Got a Feeling" with Archival Footage of John Lennon
Paul McCartney was one of many performers at Glastonbury this past weekend. He performed “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Band on the Run” alongside Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, and was also joined by Bruce Springsteen for performances of “Glory Days” and “I Wanna Be Your Man.” McCartney also performed The Beatles’ 1970 song “I’ve Got a Feeling” up against archival footage of John Lennon. View below.
Last year, McCartney released McCartney III Imagined, a reworked version of his 2020 studio album McCartney III featuring remixes and covers of album tracks from other artists.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Glastonbury 2022: Watch Performances from Wolf Alice, Jessie Ware, Mitski, HAIM, Foals, and More (News) — Glastonbury Festival, Wolf Alice, Jessie Ware, Mitski, HAIM, Foals, Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon, Pet Shop Boys, Crowded House, Metronomy, Self Esteem, Lily Allen, Kendrick Lamar, beabadoobee, Dry Cleaning, First Aid Kit, Caribou, black midi, St. Vincent, Squid, Big Thief, Blossoms, Khruangbin, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, Leon Bridges, IDLES, Sleaford Mods, Yves Tumor, Amyl and the Sniffers, Little Dragon, Fontaines D.C., Caroline Polachek, Glass Animals, The Avalanches, Confidence Man, Four Tet, Easy Life, Lianne La Havas
- NOS Primavera Sound – Porto, Portugal 2022 Recap (Review) —
- Glastonbury 2022: Watch Songs from Jarvis Cocker, Supergrass, Primal Scream, and Other ’90s Icons (News) — Glastonbury Festival, Jarvis Cocker, JARV IS…, Pulp, Supergrass, Primal Scream, Oasis, Noel Gallagher, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Saint Etienne, TLC, Skunk Anansie
- Premiere: Beach Bums Debut New Single “IDGAF” (News) —
- Glastonbury 2022: Watch Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl Perform “Band on the Run” (News) — Glastonbury Festival, Paul McCartney, The Beatles, Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.