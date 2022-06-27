News

Wolf Alice at Glastonbury 2022

Glastonbury 2022: Watch Performances from Wolf Alice, Jessie Ware, Mitski, HAIM, Foals, and More Plus Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon, Pet Shop Boys, beabadoobee, Dry Cleaning, First Aid Kit, Jack White, Kendrick Lamar, Caribou, St. Vincent, Squid, black midi, Big Thief, and Many Others





Couldn’t make it to Glastonbury this past weekend? We have you covered, with highlights from some of the performances including ones by Wolf Alice, Jessie Ware, Courtney Barnett, Mitski, HAIM, Foals, and many more.

The iconic British festival finally returned this past weekend after taking 2020 and 2021 off due to COVID-19. We have collected some of the highlights, also including performances from Cate Le Bon, Pet Shop Boys, beabadoobee, Dry Cleaning, First Aid Kit, Jack White, Kendrick Lamar, Fontaines D.C., Lorde, Caribou, Metronomy, St. Vincent, Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen, Squid, black midi, Big Thief, IDLES, Sleaford Mods, Little Dragon, Crowded House, and much more. Watch all the videos below.

While British music fans were able to watch many full Glastonbury sets via the BBC’s iPlayer, the service is geoblocked in the rest of the world so American fans have to make do with selected songs from Glastonbury posted to the BBC’s YouTube channel.

We’ve already posted videos from Glastonbury performances by Wet Leg, Phoebe Bridgers (as well as her performance with The Jesus and Mary Chain), Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl, and some 1990s icons (including Jarvis Cocker, Supergrass, Primal Scream, Saint Etienne, and Noel Gallagher).

