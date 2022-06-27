 Glastonbury 2022: Watch Performances from Wolf Alice, Jessie Ware, Mitski, HAIM, Foals, and More | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, June 27th, 2022  
Subscribe

Wolf Alice at Glastonbury 2022

Glastonbury 2022: Watch Performances from Wolf Alice, Jessie Ware, Mitski, HAIM, Foals, and More

Plus Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon, Pet Shop Boys, beabadoobee, Dry Cleaning, First Aid Kit, Jack White, Kendrick Lamar, Caribou, St. Vincent, Squid, black midi, Big Thief, and Many Others

Jun 27, 2022 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Couldn’t make it to Glastonbury this past weekend? We have you covered, with highlights from some of the performances including ones by Wolf Alice, Jessie Ware, Courtney Barnett, Mitski, HAIM, Foals, and many more.

The iconic British festival finally returned this past weekend after taking 2020 and 2021 off due to COVID-19. We have collected some of the highlights, also including performances from Cate Le Bon, Pet Shop Boys, beabadoobee, Dry Cleaning, First Aid Kit, Jack White, Kendrick Lamar, Fontaines D.C., Lorde, Caribou, Metronomy, St. Vincent, Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen, Squid, black midi, Big Thief, IDLES, Sleaford Mods, Little Dragon, Crowded House, and much more. Watch all the videos below.

While British music fans were able to watch many full Glastonbury sets via the BBC’s iPlayer, the service is geoblocked in the rest of the world so American fans have to make do with selected songs from Glastonbury posted to the BBC’s YouTube channel.

We’ve already posted videos from Glastonbury performances by Wet Leg, Phoebe Bridgers (as well as her performance with The Jesus and Mary Chain), Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl, and some 1990s icons (including Jarvis Cocker, Supergrass, Primal Scream, Saint Etienne, and Noel Gallagher).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent