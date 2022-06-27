News

Glastonbury 2022: Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Just Like Honey” with The Jesus and Mary Chain Also Watch Bridgers Perform "I Know the End" with Guest Vocalist Arlo Parks





At the Glastonbury Festival this past weekend, Phoebe Bridgers made an appearance alongside The Jesus and Mary Chain to perform their 1985 song “Just Like Honey.” Bridgers later performed her song “I Know the End” with guest vocals from Arlo Parks. During her set, Bridgers spoke up about the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which occurred right before she was to perform. View the performances below.

In April, Bridgers shared the song, “Sidelines,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

