Glastonbury 2022: Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Just Like Honey” with The Jesus and Mary Chain
Also Watch Bridgers Perform "I Know the End" with Guest Vocalist Arlo Parks
At the Glastonbury Festival this past weekend, Phoebe Bridgers made an appearance alongside The Jesus and Mary Chain to perform their 1985 song “Just Like Honey.” Bridgers later performed her song “I Know the End” with guest vocals from Arlo Parks. During her set, Bridgers spoke up about the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which occurred right before she was to perform. View the performances below.
In April, Bridgers shared the song, “Sidelines,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Glastonbury 2022: Watch Performances from Wolf Alice, Jessie Ware, Mitski, HAIM, Foals, and More (News) — Glastonbury Festival, Wolf Alice, Jessie Ware, Mitski, HAIM, Foals, Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon, Pet Shop Boys, Crowded House, Metronomy, Self Esteem, Lily Allen, Kendrick Lamar, beabadoobee, Dry Cleaning, First Aid Kit, Caribou, black midi, St. Vincent, Squid, Big Thief, Blossoms, Khruangbin, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, Leon Bridges, IDLES, Sleaford Mods, Yves Tumor, Amyl and the Sniffers, Little Dragon, Fontaines D.C., Caroline Polachek, Glass Animals, The Avalanches, Confidence Man, Four Tet, Easy Life, Lianne La Havas
- NOS Primavera Sound – Porto, Portugal 2022 Recap (Review) —
- Glastonbury 2022: Watch Songs from Jarvis Cocker, Supergrass, Primal Scream, and Other ’90s Icons (News) — Glastonbury Festival, Jarvis Cocker, JARV IS…, Pulp, Supergrass, Primal Scream, Oasis, Noel Gallagher, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Saint Etienne, TLC, Skunk Anansie
- Premiere: Beach Bums Debut New Single “IDGAF” (News) —
- Glastonbury 2022: Watch Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl Perform “Band on the Run” (News) — Glastonbury Festival, Paul McCartney, The Beatles, Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.