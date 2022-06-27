 Glastonbury 2022: Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform "Just Like Honey" with The Jesus and Mary Chain | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, June 27th, 2022  
Glastonbury 2022: Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Just Like Honey” with The Jesus and Mary Chain

Also Watch Bridgers Perform "I Know the End" with Guest Vocalist Arlo Parks

Jun 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone
At the Glastonbury Festival this past weekend, Phoebe Bridgers made an appearance alongside The Jesus and Mary Chain to perform their 1985 song “Just Like Honey.” Bridgers later performed her song “I Know the End” with guest vocals from Arlo Parks. During her set, Bridgers spoke up about the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which occurred right before she was to perform. View the performances below.

In April, Bridgers shared the song, “Sidelines,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

