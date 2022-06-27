News

Glastonbury 2022: Watch Songs from Jarvis Cocker, Supergrass, Primal Scream, and Other ’90s Icons Plus Saint Etienne, Noel Gallagher, TLC, and Skunk Anansie





Glastonbury finally returned this past weekend after taking 2020 and 2021 off due to COVID-19 and quite a few British icons of the 1990s performed, including JARV IS… (aka Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker), Supergrass, Primal Scream, Saint Etienne, and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Watch some of the highlights below.

While British music fans were able to watch many full Glastobury sets via the BBC’s iPlayer, the service is geoblocked in the rest of the world so American fans have to make do with selected songs from Glastonbury posted to the BBC’s YouTube channel.

Watch JARV IS… perform “House Music All Night Long” from their 2021-released debut album, Beyond the Pale. Cocker recently released a memoir, Good Pop, Bad Pop.

Supergrass, who reformed in 2019 and have been touring, performed “Alright,” from their 1995-released debut album, I Should Coco. In May they returned to American TV to perform their 1997 hit “Richard III” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ripping through the song. “Richard III” is from their second album, In It For the Money, which got the expanded reissue treatment last year. Read our 2021 interview with Supergrass on In It For the Money.

Primal Scream performed “Movin’ On Up,” from their 1991 classic Screamadelica. Last year frontman Bobby Gillespie team up with Jehnny Beth from Savages to release the new collaborative album together, Utopian Ashes, via Third Man. Read our 30th anniversary retrospective on Screamadelica.

Saint Etienne performed “She’s on the Phone,” from 1995’s Too Young to Die. Last December the band released a new Christmas EP, Her Winter Coat, via Heavenly. It followed their 2021 album and accompanying film I’ve Been Trying to Tell You.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (aka former Oasis guitarist/singer/songwriter Noel Gallagher) performed “AKA… What a Life!” from their 2011-released self-titled album. Last year, the band released a greatest hits compilation album, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021). Their last studio album, Who Built the Moon?, came out back in 2017 via Sour Mash/Caroline.

Also below are Glastonbury 2022 performances from ’90s artists Skunk Anansie and TLC.

