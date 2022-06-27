Glastonbury 2022: Watch Wet Leg Perform “Chaise Longue” to a Massive Crowd

News

Glastonbury finally returned this past weekend after taking 2020 and 2021 off due to COVID-19 and one of the highlights was no doubt British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers), who performed their viral hit “Chaise Longue” to a massive crowd Friday afternoon from the Park Stage. The audience enthusiastically sang along to every word and there were even two people dressed as lobsters in the crowd, perhaps in reference to Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream” video. Watch the performance of “Chaise Longue” below.

“Chaise Longue” was the band’s debut single and it only came out a year ago. And Wet Leg released their self-titled debut album in April via Domino. So it’s amazing to see them rise to such heights in a short amount of time, already performing to such a big crowd at England’s biggest music festival. The band recently revealed in an interview with Absolute Radio’s Ben Burrell, backstage at the Isle of Wight Festival, that they had already completed their second album.

While British music fans were able to watch many full Glastonbury sets via the BBC’s iPlayer, the service is geoblocked in the rest of the world so American fans have to make do with selected songs from Glastonbury posted to the BBC’s YouTube channel.

Wet Leg landed at #1 on the official UK album chart and in America also made it to #14 on the Billboard 200 album chart (and at #4 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart). Wet Leg also debuted at #1 on the Australian album chart.

