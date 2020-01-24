News

Glastonbury Emerging Talent 2020

Glastonbury announces details of its Emerging Talent 2020 competition And Under the Radar is among the judges

2020 sees the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury Festival, arguably the grandaddy of music festivals.



So it gives us great pleasure to announce details of their 2020 Emerging Talent Competition, especially as Under the Radar's Dom Gourlay will be among the judges.



Supported by PRS For Music and the PRS Foundation, the Emerging Talent Competition gives new UK and Ireland based artists a chance to compete for a slot on one of the main stages at this year's festival.

The winners will also receive a £5,000 Talent Development prize from the PRS Foundation while two runners up will also receive a £2,500 each in talent development prizes.



Acts from any musical genre can enter the 2020 competition for one week only from 9am Monday 27th January until 5pm Monday 3rd February via the official Glastonbury Festival website.



To enter, acts need to supply a link to one original song via SoundCloud as well as a video link of them performing live.



Past winners have included Declan McKenna, She Drew The Gun and 2019's standout entry Marie White.



More information can be found on the official website.

https://www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk/2020-emerging-talent-competition-announced/