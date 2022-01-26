News

Glastonbury Announces Emerging Talent Competition For 2022 Rewards include a slot at this year's festival





Under the Radar are very pleased to announce details of Glastonbury Festival’s 2022 Emerging Talent Competition, which is once again supported by PRS for Music and PRS Foundation.

The competition gives new UK and Ireland-based acts of any musical genre the chance to compete for a slot on one of the main stages at this year’s Festival.

The winners of the free-to-enter competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their songwriting and performing to the next level. Two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

Acts from any musical genre can enter the 2022 competition FOR ONE WEEK ONLY HERE from 9am Monday 31st January until 5pm Monday 7th February 2022.

To enter, acts need to supply a link to one original song on SoundCloud, plus a link to a video of themselves performing live (even if it’s only recorded in a bedroom).

Once the entries are in, a panel of 30 of the UK’s best music writers will help compile a longlist of 90 acts. The longlist will then be narrowed down to a shortlist of eight artists by judges including Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis, before the live finals in Pilton decide the winning act.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “We’re so happy to announce the return of the Emerging Talent Competition, which is always one of the first big markers that another Glastonbury is on its way. The competition has helped us unearth so much amazing music over the years and I’m really excited to hear this year’s crop of entries!”

The winner of the 2020 competition – which had its entry window before that year’s Festival was cancelled – was the incredible South-East Londoner R.A.E, who wowed the judges with her radiant, pin-sharp hip-hop and R&B. R.A.E will play on one of the main stages at this year’s Festival as part of her prize.

Other recent Emerging Talent Competition finalists include 2019 winner Marie White, who has since signed with Decca Records and Universal Publishing; rapper Flohio who won the prestigious Music Moves Europe Talent Award in 2020; R&B singer Izzy Bizu (a 2016 BRITs Critics’ Choice nominee and winner of the 2016 BBC Music Introducing Award); and singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, who won ETC 2015 and subsequently signed with Columbia and has released two successful albums. The 2017 ETC winner was singer Josh Barry, who has since toured with Rag’n’Bone Man and Gorgon City. Meanwhile, 2016 winners She Drew The Gun have received considerable acclaim for their politically-inspired psych-pop.