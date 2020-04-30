News

Glastonbury Emerging Talent 2020 Longlist announced Including Under the Radar's top Three Selections





The 2020 (and 50th) edition of Glastonbury Festival may have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year's Emerging Talent Competition will still be going ahead as planned.

The competition gives new artists from the UK and Ireland an opportunity to compete for a place at the festival with this year's winners being given a slot at Glastonbury 2021.

In January, Under the Radar were invited to judge from the thousands of entries received along with 29 other writers and publications and in March, selected our top three acts.

These are, in no particular order.

Knuckle

Politically charged and socially aware punk rock with hints of folk and blues from the industrial heartlands of West Yorkshire.

Saltwater Sun

Incendiary five-piece from Reading whose sound combines fluid melodies with soaring vocals reminiscent of 90s stalwarts Catatonia or the more recent likes of Wolf Alice.

Serial Chiller

Hull based DIY punks who've been compared to the likes of Mclusky and Future Of The Left, not without good reason.

The 90 acts who have made it through to the Longlist stage are listed here.

These acts will now be whittled down a shortlist of just eight by a panel of music industry professionals including Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis and head of music programming Nick Dewey. The shortlist will then be announced during the week commencing 18th May. Unlike previous years, there will be no live finals due to the COVID-19 outbreak but the winners will still be chosen by the 15 industry judges that would have judged the live finals. This time, using the songs and live videos each artist initially entered the competition with.

As well as being offered a slot on a main stage at next year's festival, the winning act will also be awarded a Talent Development prize of £5,000, with two runners up receiving £2,500 each.

The winners will be announced during week commencing 15th June.

