Glen Hansard Shares Video for "Good Life of Song" Also Check Out His Recent New Song About Life in Lockdown "Cold Comfort"





Glen Hansard released a new album, This Wild Willing, last year via ANTI-. Now he has shared a video for the album’s “Good Life of Song.” The video was shared in honor of Danny Sheehy—a writer and poet Hansard met during his “life-changing” experience in 2016 working on a boat that travelled across the north coast of Spain. Sheehy died three years ago today in a boating accident. The video is made up of footage from the 2018 documentary The Camino Voyage, which chonicled the boat journey. Watch it below.

“I wrote this song in Paris while in residence at the Irish Cultural Centre,” Hansard says in a press release. “It’s a tribute to the life of bards and troubadours on their lifelong march through the towns and villages of the world, singing and drinking, expressing the sorrows and the joys of the age as they court darkness and light with equal knowing. A song of gratitude for the gift of singing. I raise it here to the memory of our boat captain Danny Sheehy.”

Hansard also recently shared the new song about life in lockdown, “Cold Comfort,” via an accompanying video. Hansard calls “Cold Comfort” “a hand made video for a homemade song written for the time that's in it” in a press release. The song and video were created in quarantine. Also watch it below.

Read our 2019 interview with Hansard on This Wild Willing.

