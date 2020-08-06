News

Global Charming: From Amsterdam with love Dutch quartet release awesome new single

Photography by Marc Elisabeth



The Netherlands has been one of the most prominent hotbeds for unearthing prestigious musical talent in recent years. So it's an honour and a pleasure to introduce the latest ensemble to emerge from the Dutch underground.

Hailing from Amsterdam, Global Charming make infectious, occasionally heavy but never half hearted noise pop. Influenced by legions of post-punk outfits throughout the decades, Global Charming make music because they have to. As a way of "exorcising the banality of daily life" as they succinctly put it.

The four-piece - Jilles van Kleef (guitar/bells/plates/vocals), Sara Elzinga (guitar/synths/vocals), Sjoerd Bartlema (drums/percussion/synths/vocals) and Fokke de Wit (bass/vocals) - only formed in the summer of 2018. Yet already they've become one of the most talked about new bands in their homeland.

Debut album Mediocre, brutal comes out on 9th October via esteemed independent label Subroutine. Recorded at Amsterdam's Schenk Studio. Mediocre, brutal was self-produced and mixed by Mikey Young. It represents another fine addition to an increasingly growing canon for the label that includes The Homesick, The Sweet Release Of Death, Neighbours Burning Neighbours and Rats On Rafts among its roster of past and present artists.

Tomorrow (Friday 7th August) sees the release of "Soft Fruit", the first single to be taken from the album. Sharp guitars bounce back and forth which is fast becoming their trademark sound. All the while picking up speed as their collective instruments circle around one another. Its mantra, "I eat the fruit that has gone soft in their angry hands" ringing true.

Here's the video for "Soft Fruit", which comes out digitally on all streaming platforms.

Mediocre, brutal then follows on vinyl, CD and digital formats.