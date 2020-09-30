News

Goat Girl Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Sad Cowboy” On All Fours Due Out January 29, 2021 via Rough Trade





South London quartet Goat Girl have announced a new album, On All Fours, and shared its first single, “Sad Cowboy,” via a video. On All Fours is due out January 29, 2021 via Rough Trade. Watch the Jocelyn Anquetil-directed “Sad Cowboy” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

On All Fours is the band’s second album, the follow-up to their self-titled debut album from 2018. Dan Carey (Kae Tempest, black midi, Franz Ferdinand) produced the album, which was recorded in South London in early 2020.

Goat Girl’s Clottie Cream had this to say about “Sad Cowboy” in a press release: “‘Sad Cowboy’ centers around the idea of losing a grip on reality and how often this can happen. When you’re within a world that constantly makes you feel as though your living out a really bad dream, disillusionment is inevitable.”

On All Fours Tracklist:

01 “Pest”

02 “Badibaba”

03 “Jazz (In The Supermarket)”

04 “Once Again”

05 “P.T.S.Tea”

06 “Sad Cowboy”

07 “The Crack”

08 “Closing In”

09 “Anxiety Feels”

10 “They Bite On You”

11 “Bang”

12 “Where Do We Go From Here?”

13 “A-Men”

