 Goat Girl Share Lyric Video for New Song "Badibaba" and Announce UK Tour Dates
Wednesday, January 20th, 2021  
Goat Girl Share Lyric Video for New Song “Badibaba” and Announce UK Tour Dates

On All Fours Due Out January 29 via Rough Trade

Jan 19, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Holly Whitaker
South London quartet Goat Girl are releasing a new album, On All Fours, on January 29 via Rough Trade. Now they have shared another single from it, “Badibaba,” via a lyric video for the track. Watch it below. They have also announced some UK tour dates for this fall, which are also below.

Guitarist/vocalist L.E.D. had this to say in a press release: “‘Badibaba’ is a song about environmental catastrophe and the pessimism and self-destruction that this causes to the human spirit.” 

Guitarist/vocalist Lottie Cream adds, “It touches on how the earth’s existence is controlled by exploitative systems, and the feeling of existential helplessness this induces.” 

Previously Goat Girl shared On All Fours’ first single, “Sad Cowboy,” via a video. “Sad Cowboy” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared another single from it, “The Crack,” via a surreal video for the song (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

On All Fours is the band’s second album, the follow-up to their self-titled debut album from 2018. Dan Carey (Kae Tempest, black midi, Franz Ferdinand) produced the album, which was recorded in South London in early 2020. Goat Girl’s lineup is Lottie Cream, Rosy Bones, L.E.D., and Holly Hole. 

Read our review of Goat Girl.

Goat Girl UK Tour Dates:

9/14 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
9/15 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
9/16 - Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s
9/18 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
9/20 - Liverpool, UK @ Phase One
09/21 - Glasgow, SC @ SWG3 Warehouse
9/22 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
9/24 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
9/25 - Southampton, UK @ The Loft

