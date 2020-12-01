News

Goat Girl Share Surreal Video for New Song “The Crack” On All Fours Due Out January 29, 2021 via Rough Trade





South London quartet Goat Girl are releasing a new album, On All Fours, on January 29, 2021 via Rough Trade. Now they have shared another single from it, “The Crack,” via a surreal video for the song. Molly Ann Pendlebury directed the video, which features elaborate masks and costumes set against a natural beach setting. Watch it below.

In a press release the band collectively say the song “emerged from an imagined post-apocalyptic world whereby people flee into space for a new life on an unruined planet, as the result of the pillaging of Planet Earth.”

Pendlebury had this to say about the song’s video: “‘The Crack’ intimates a world at the mercy of its inhabitants. I wanted to create a video which indirectly plays with notions of environmentalism and our relationship to the earth whilst never explicitly being a film about climate change... Playing with subtle and restrictive movement, the performers are ‘on all fours’; alluding to the album’s title, and moving collectively as one; portraying a journey through a land lost to time.”

Previously Goat Girl shared On All Fours’ first single, “Sad Cowboy,” via a video. “Sad Cowboy” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

On All Fours is the band’s second album, the follow-up to their self-titled debut album from 2018. Dan Carey (Kae Tempest, black midi, Franz Ferdinand) produced the album, which was recorded in South London in early 2020. Goat Girl’s lineup is Lottie Cream, Rosy Bones, L.E.D., and Holly Hole.

Read our review of Goat Girl.

