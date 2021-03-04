News

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Album, Share Snippet of New Song G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END! Due Out April 2 via Constellation





Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced a new album titled G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, and it will be out on April 2 via Constellation. The band has shared a 60-second teaser for the album, dubbed “4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz,” which most likely features a snippet of a song from the album. Watch the teaser and check out the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

The band has put out a cryptic statement for the album in a press release, which reads:

“we wrote it on the road mostly. when that was still a place.

and then recorded it in masks later, distanced at the beginning of the second wave.

it was autumn, and the falling sun was impossibly fat and orange.

we tried to summon a brighter reckoning there,

bent beneath varied states of discomfort, worry and wonderment.



we fired up the shortwave radios again, for the first time in a long time.

and found that many things had changed.

the apocalypse pastors were still there, but yelling END TIMES NOW where they once yelled ‘end times soon.’

and the transmission-detritus of automated militaries takes up more bandwidth now,

so that a lot of frequencies are just pulses of rising white static,

digital codexes announcing the status of various watching and killing machines.

and the ham-radio dads talk to each other all night long.

about their dying wives and what they ate for lunch and what they'll do with their guns when antifa comes.



this record is about all of us waiting for the end.

all current forms of governance are failed.

this record is about all of us waiting for the beginning,

and is informed by the following demands=

empty the prisons

take power from the police and give it to the neighbourhoods that they terrorise.

end the forever wars and all other forms of imperialism.

tax the rich until they're impoverished.



much love to all the other lost and lovely ones,

these are death-times and our side has to win.

we'll see you on the road once the numbers fall.”

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have also announced that there will be no advance singles on streaming services and that the album won’t be available to pre-order on Amazon. Instead, 100+ independent record shops will receive an advance 10-inch vinyl and are encouraged to share clips of the album, “spinning in their stores or homes or wherever they find themselves with a turntable, in isolation or otherwise.”

The band’s most recent album, Luciferian Towers, came out in 2017 on Constellation.

4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz from Constellation Records on Vimeo.

G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! Tracklist:

1. A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz) / Job’s Lament / First of the Last Glaciers / where we break how we shine (ROCKETS FOR MARY)

2. Fire at Static Valley

3. “GOVERNMENT CAME” (9980.0kHz 3617.1kHz 4521.0 kHz) / Cliffs Gaze / cliffs’ gaze at empty waters’ rise / ASHES TO SEA or NEARER TO THEE

4. OUR SIDE HAS TO WIN (for D.H.)

