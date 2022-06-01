News

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Tour Dates G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! Out Now via Constellation

Photography by Yannick Grandmont



Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced a new set of tour dates in support of their most recent album, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! View the full list of the band’s upcoming dates below.

2022 - EU/UK:

07/13/2022 - Istanbul, TR: Harbiye Open Air Theater

07/15/2022 - Athens, GR: The Acropolis

09/17/2022 - Coventry, UK: HMV Empire

09/18/2022 - Glasgow, UK: The Barrowland

09/19/2022 - Bristol, UK: Marble Factory

09/20/2022 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom

09/21/2022 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom

09/22/2022 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom

09/23/2022 - Manchester, UK: Manchester Academy

09/25/2022 - Paris, FR: Elysée Montmartre

09/26/2022 - Brussels, BE: Botanique

09/27/2022 - Leipzig, DE: Felsenkeller

09/28/2022 - Berlin, DE: Astra Kulturhaus

09/29/2022 - Munich, DE: Muffathalle

09/30/2022 - Zurich, CH: Aktionshalle

10/01/2022 - Bologna, IT: Estragon

10/03/2022 - Rome, IT: Atlantico

10/04/2022 - Milano, IT: Alcatraz

10/05/2022 - Clermont Ferrand, FR: La Cooperative de Mai

10/06/2022 - Bordeaux, FR: Krakatoa

10/08/2022 - Toulouse, FR: Bikini

10/09/2022 - Barcelona, ES: AMFest

10/10/2022 - Zaragoza, ES: Zaragoza Fest

10/11/2022 - Valencia, ES: Sala Republicca

10/12/2022 - Madrid, ES: Sala But

10/13/2022 - Bilbao, ES: Sala Santana 27

10/15/2022 - Porto, PT: Amplifest

2022 - North America

Public On Sale for fall dates: Fri June 3rd @ 10 a.m. Local

08/27/2022 - Pasadena, CA: This Ain’t No Picnic

10/28/2022 - Austin, TX: TBD

10/29/2022 - Houston, TX: White Oak Music Hall

10/30/2022 - Baton Rouge, LA: Chelsea Live!

10/31/2022 - Dallas, TX: Texas Theatre

11/1/2022 - Oklahoma City, OK: Tower Theatre

11/3/2022: St Louis, MO: Delmar Hall

11/4/2022: Omaha, NE: The Admiral Theater

11/5/2022 - Iowa City, IA: The Englert Theatre

11/6/2022 - Columbia, MO: The Blue Note (Columbia Experimental Music Festival)

11/7/2022 - Milwaukee, WI: Pabst Theatre

11/8/2022 - Detroit, MI: The Majestic Theatre

11/10/2022 - Atlanta, GA: Variety Playhouse

11/11/2022 - Asheville, NC: Orange Peel

11/12/2022 - Nelsonville, OH: Stuart’s Opera House

11/13/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA: The Roxian Theatre

11/15/2022 - Buffalo, NY: Town Ballroom

11/16/2022 - Brooklyn, NY: Elsewhere

11/17/2022 - Brooklyn, NY: Elsewhere

11/18/2022 - Portland, ME: State Theatre

11/19/2022 - Burlington, VT: Higher Ground

2023 - EU/UK:

04/09/2023 - Amsterdam, NL: Paradiso

04/10/2023 - Diksmuide, BE: 4AD

04/11/2023 - Lille, FR: L’Aeronef

04/12/2023 - Rennes, FR: Le MeM

04/14/2023 - Lyon, FR: Le Transbordeur

04/17/2023 - Karlsruhe, DE: Substage

04/18/2023 - Cologne, DE: Kantine

04/21/2023 - Copenhagen, DK: Vega

04/22/2023 - Aarhus, DK: Voxhall

