Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Tour Dates
G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! Out Now via Constellation
Jun 01, 2022
Photography by Yannick Grandmont
Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced a new set of tour dates in support of their most recent album, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! View the full list of the band’s upcoming dates below.
2022 - EU/UK:
07/13/2022 - Istanbul, TR: Harbiye Open Air Theater
07/15/2022 - Athens, GR: The Acropolis
09/17/2022 - Coventry, UK: HMV Empire
09/18/2022 - Glasgow, UK: The Barrowland
09/19/2022 - Bristol, UK: Marble Factory
09/20/2022 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom
09/21/2022 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom
09/22/2022 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom
09/23/2022 - Manchester, UK: Manchester Academy
09/25/2022 - Paris, FR: Elysée Montmartre
09/26/2022 - Brussels, BE: Botanique
09/27/2022 - Leipzig, DE: Felsenkeller
09/28/2022 - Berlin, DE: Astra Kulturhaus
09/29/2022 - Munich, DE: Muffathalle
09/30/2022 - Zurich, CH: Aktionshalle
10/01/2022 - Bologna, IT: Estragon
10/03/2022 - Rome, IT: Atlantico
10/04/2022 - Milano, IT: Alcatraz
10/05/2022 - Clermont Ferrand, FR: La Cooperative de Mai
10/06/2022 - Bordeaux, FR: Krakatoa
10/08/2022 - Toulouse, FR: Bikini
10/09/2022 - Barcelona, ES: AMFest
10/10/2022 - Zaragoza, ES: Zaragoza Fest
10/11/2022 - Valencia, ES: Sala Republicca
10/12/2022 - Madrid, ES: Sala But
10/13/2022 - Bilbao, ES: Sala Santana 27
10/15/2022 - Porto, PT: Amplifest
2022 - North America
Public On Sale for fall dates: Fri June 3rd @ 10 a.m. Local
08/27/2022 - Pasadena, CA: This Ain’t No Picnic
10/28/2022 - Austin, TX: TBD
10/29/2022 - Houston, TX: White Oak Music Hall
10/30/2022 - Baton Rouge, LA: Chelsea Live!
10/31/2022 - Dallas, TX: Texas Theatre
11/1/2022 - Oklahoma City, OK: Tower Theatre
11/3/2022: St Louis, MO: Delmar Hall
11/4/2022: Omaha, NE: The Admiral Theater
11/5/2022 - Iowa City, IA: The Englert Theatre
11/6/2022 - Columbia, MO: The Blue Note (Columbia Experimental Music Festival)
11/7/2022 - Milwaukee, WI: Pabst Theatre
11/8/2022 - Detroit, MI: The Majestic Theatre
11/10/2022 - Atlanta, GA: Variety Playhouse
11/11/2022 - Asheville, NC: Orange Peel
11/12/2022 - Nelsonville, OH: Stuart’s Opera House
11/13/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA: The Roxian Theatre
11/15/2022 - Buffalo, NY: Town Ballroom
11/16/2022 - Brooklyn, NY: Elsewhere
11/17/2022 - Brooklyn, NY: Elsewhere
11/18/2022 - Portland, ME: State Theatre
11/19/2022 - Burlington, VT: Higher Ground
2023 - EU/UK:
04/09/2023 - Amsterdam, NL: Paradiso
04/10/2023 - Diksmuide, BE: 4AD
04/11/2023 - Lille, FR: L’Aeronef
04/12/2023 - Rennes, FR: Le MeM
04/14/2023 - Lyon, FR: Le Transbordeur
04/17/2023 - Karlsruhe, DE: Substage
04/18/2023 - Cologne, DE: Kantine
04/21/2023 - Copenhagen, DK: Vega
04/22/2023 - Aarhus, DK: Voxhall
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Mal Blum (News) — Mal Blum, Why Not Both Podcast
- Nation of Language Share Cover of The Replacements’ “Androgynous” (News) — Nation of Language, The Replacements
- Big Joanie Share Video for New Single “Happier Still” (News) — Big Joanie
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Tour Dates (News) — Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Easy Life Announce New Album, Share Video for “Dear Miss Holloway” Feat. Kevin Abstract (News) — Easy Life
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.