Golden Globes 2022 Nominations Announced: “Dune,” “Squid Game,” “Succession,” and More
Nominations Also Include “Licorice Pizza,” “Belfast,” “WandaVision,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Power of the Dog”
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has just announced all of the nominations for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards ceremony. The nominations were presented by new HFPA president Helen Hoehne and Snoop Dogg. The HFPA, which has been criticized for lack of representation in nominations, has been reforming organizational standards over the past year. Several networks and studios have cut ties with the HFPA, including NBC, who regularly broadcasts the Golden Globe Awards. The awards show will be held on Sunday, January 9, although it is yet to be determined whether it will be broadcast. Below is the full list of nominations.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
Don’t Look Up
Being the Ricardos
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Drago
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Beyoncé: “Be Alive” (from King Richard)
Lin-Manuel Miranda: “Dos Oruguitas” (from Encanto)
Van Morrison: “Down to Joy” (from Belfast)
Jennifer Hudson: “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (from Respect)
Billie Eilish: “No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
