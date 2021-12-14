News

Golden Globes 2022 Nominations Announced: “Dune,” “Squid Game,” “Succession,” and More Nominations Also Include “Licorice Pizza,” “Belfast,” “WandaVision,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Power of the Dog”





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has just announced all of the nominations for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards ceremony. The nominations were presented by new HFPA president Helen Hoehne and Snoop Dogg. The HFPA, which has been criticized for lack of representation in nominations, has been reforming organizational standards over the past year. Several networks and studios have cut ties with the HFPA, including NBC, who regularly broadcasts the Golden Globe Awards. The awards show will be held on Sunday, January 9, although it is yet to be determined whether it will be broadcast. Below is the full list of nominations.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Drago

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Beyoncé: “Be Alive” (from King Richard)

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “Dos Oruguitas” (from Encanto)

Van Morrison: “Down to Joy” (from Belfast)

Jennifer Hudson: “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (from Respect)

Billie Eilish: “No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

