Gone to Color Share New Song “Just Smile” Featuring Kurt Wagner of Lambchop

Gone to Color are a new electronic rock band led by Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim. They are self-releasing their self-titled debut album on October 25 and now they have shared its sixth single, “Just Smile,” which features Kurt Wagner of Lambchop. Listen below.

Wagner had this to say about the single in a press release: “When Gone To Color contacted me about working together I was struck by their sonics. They were pretty intense and inspiring, so the work was a pleasure. At the time, I had no idea who these guys were, but they make good art and that’s enough for me, plus they seem to appreciate my way with words, which is big and their approach in collaboration is right and true.”

Previously Gone to Color shared the album’s first single, “The 606,” which features guest vocals from Jessie Stein of The Luyas and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Voyeur Nation,” which features Carson Cox of Merchandise. That was followed by the album’s third single, “Illusions,” which features Ade Blackburn of Clinic. Then they shared its fourth single, “Dissolved,” which features Martina Topley-Bird. Then Gone to Color shared the album’s fifth single, “Suicide,” which features Liars (aka Angus Andrew). The song’s release was timed to World Suicide Prevention Day and a portion of the proceeds from “Suicide” will be donated to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “Suicide” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Brian Deck (Modest Mouse, Grandaddy) produced and engineered the album and also plays on it. Additional engineering comes from Pietro Amato, Shane Hendrickson, and John McEntire (of Tortoise). Wilco’s Pat Sansone also plays guitar, piano, and keyboards on the album.

