Good Looks Share New Single “Bummer Year” Bummer Year Due Out April 8 via Keeled Scales

Photography by John Bergin



Good Looks have shared their new single “Bummer Year.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album of the same name, which will be out on April 8 via Keeled Scales. Listen below.

“I couldn’t reconcile how these people I knew to be kind, caring, and good could be swept up in the neo-fascist movement of Donald Trump,” states frontman Tyler Jordan in a press release. “Here I was, deeply sad, partially because Donald Trump had just been elected president, and I was longing for the type of support and friendship that these folks had offered me in my teens.”

Jordan adds: “Ultimately, what I came to is, it was a failure of the left and working class institutions for not being able to win over enough folks to their cause. If there’s going to be positive, substantive change in this country, it’s going to take convincing a large section of the working class by showing them where their interests truly lie. So much ‘political action’ in this moment, is about shaming and dunking on folks via social media, but the task at hand is actually about meeting folks where they’re at, and bringing them into the fold. This song clumsily attempts to bridge that gap. And like most of my songs, who knows if it’ll change anything or win anybody over, but it made me feel better.”

The band previously shared the songs “Almost Automatic” and “Vision Boards” from the upcoming album.

