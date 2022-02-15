 Good Looks Share Video for New Single “Vision Boards” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022  
Good Looks Share Video for New Single “Vision Boards”

Bummer Year Due Out April 8 via Keeled Scales

Feb 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by John Bergin
Good Looks have shared a video for their new single, “Vision Boards.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, Bummer Year, which will be out on April 8 via Keeled Scales. View the video below.

“It’s really just another version of ‘you’re poor because you wanna be,’” explains bandleader Tyler Jordan. “In this song, I’m thinking about the very real structural limitations that make it hard to succeed in the music business, while at the same time acknowledging my own personal limitations holding me back, and trying to release them.”

The band previously shared the song “Almost Automatic” from the upcoming album.

