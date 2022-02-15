News







Good Looks Share Video for New Single “Vision Boards” Bummer Year Due Out April 8 via Keeled Scales

Photography by John Bergin



Good Looks have shared a video for their new single, “Vision Boards.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, Bummer Year, which will be out on April 8 via Keeled Scales. View the video below.

“It’s really just another version of ‘you’re poor because you wanna be,’” explains bandleader Tyler Jordan. “In this song, I’m thinking about the very real structural limitations that make it hard to succeed in the music business, while at the same time acknowledging my own personal limitations holding me back, and trying to release them.”

The band previously shared the song “Almost Automatic” from the upcoming album.

