Good Morning Share Two New Songs: “Out to Pasture” and “Misery” Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Nick Mckk



Good Morning (the duo of Liam Parsons and Stefan Blair) have shared two new songs: “Out to Pasture” and “Misery.” A release of the duo’s back catalog has also been announced by Polyvinyl. Listen to the new tracks below.

In a press release, Parsons states: “‘Misery’ was written when I felt like yelling, and when we recorded it I still felt like yelling. The low key meeting the high is where I live most the time”

“Out to Pasture” features violinist Chloe Sanger, whom Blair states “was able to take my vague instructions and turn them into something beautiful which was cool to hear. I also had a nice family day in the studio recording the horns so that was nice too. I’m not saying I’d always like to record with my parents, but that day was a good time. Ultimately I’m just making fun of myself about commodifying my darker thoughts through music. I know that I connect with a lot of darker music, and I know it has it’s place in the world, but it’s hard not to feel like it’s super conceited and dumb at times too.”

Good Morning’s most recent album, Barnyard, came out last year via Polyvinyl.

