News

All





good sleepy Shares New Single “the dark” Everysinglelittlebit Coming May 21st Via No Sleep Records





Massachusetts trio good sleepy signed to punk staple No Sleep Records last year, right at the beginning of the pandemic, releasing a short three-track EP Dessert Before Dinner late in the year. Now, the band are gearing up to release their first full-length record, on the label, Everysinglelittlebit, coming May 21st. The band already shared the first two singles from the record, “Childlike” and “Sun-Aside,” earlier this year, and now they’re back, sharing the record’s latest single “the dark”.

The band’s latest single takes their propulsive emo into some darker territory after the upbeat feel of their previous single “sun aside.” Intense and emotive in all the best ways, the track winds through a driving rhythmic intro and dense mathy passages. Searing vocals then build to an anthemic high before driving towards an exceedingly tight instrumental close. It makes for the most cathartic teaser yet from the band’s new record. Emo fans definitely have a lot to look forward to from good sleepy.

The band says of the track, “‘The Dark’ is a song about literally and figuratively being left in the dark, about being left behind and dealing with the truth’s of being on your own, or just about a cold, starry night. The themes of ‘The Dark’ are the themes that spiral the album in its entirety. It’s the song that probably means the most to me on this album.” Check out the song below and watch for Everysinglelittlebit coming May 21st via No Sleep Records.