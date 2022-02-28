News

Gooseberry Shares New Single “Sleep” Debut EP Broken Dance Coming May 6th

Photography by Savannah Shealy



Gooseberry are a quick-rising Brooklyn four-piece, delivering an alluring, genre-bending combination of indie rock and soul. Featuring Asa Daniels on guitar/vocals, Evin Rossington on drums, Sam Rappaport on keys and vocals, and Will Hammond on bass. With only three singles out, they’ve already confirmed themselves as deft indie songwriters, able to maneuver around genre lines and incorporate disparate elements into a single addictive whole.

The band have just announced their forthcoming debut EP, Broken Dance, and have shared the lead single from the record, “Sleep.”

“Sleep” exemplifies the band’s exploratory approach to songwriting, moving effortlessly between light and heavy sections. The gentle guitar intro has a charming indie pop character, offering a warm introduction before the band veers off into an explosive, riff-heavy direction. The track was reportedly inspired by dark and sleepless nights, and it perfectly captures the placid surface and underlying chaos of anxiety. In a single track, the band manages to weave a complex tapestry of contrasting tones and genre fusions, somehow drawing a cohesive work from the chaos.

On the track, the band says: “the verses have a “wetness” that feels like you’re slipping in and out of a dream; the bridge is a moment when you’ve sort of given up and everything is fading into that twilight zone between panic and unconsciousness. The story of the song follows one’s train of thought when an idea is just out of reach. You search and prowl and dig and strain and yet nothing comes, even when the answer is right in front of your face.”

Check out the song below. Goosebery’s debut EP, Broken Dance is coming May 6th.