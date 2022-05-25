 Gordi Announces New EP, Shares Video for Lead Single “Way I Go” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 25th, 2022  
Gordi Announces New EP, Shares Video for Lead Single “Way I Go”

Inhuman EP Due Out July 15 via Jagjaguwar

May 25, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jess Gleeson
Gordi (the project of Australian artist Sophie Payten) has announced the release of a new EP, Inhuman, which will be out on July 15 via Jagjaguwar. She has also shared a video for the EP’s lead single, “Way I Go.” View the Triana Hernandez-directed video below.

“‘Way I Go’ is about the newness and the oldness of being in love. How it saturates and warms you, expands and transforms,” Payten states in a press release. “The video was filmed in one afternoon and features me putting my short-lived career as a swim instructor to good use, before walking around the streets of Brunswick in Melbourne in a dusty pink blazer I bought for $5 from the local Goodwill store.”

Hernandez adds: “The video for ‘Way I Go’ is a seemingly minimal concept—a simple walk toward the house of someone you love, collecting flowers along the way…yet the level of emotional rollercoasters happening within transforms the walk into an ethereal and organic experience, well beyond the streets of Melbourne’s northern suburbs.”

Gordi’s most recent album, Our Two Skins, came out in 2020 via Jagjaguwar.



