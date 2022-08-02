News

All





Gordi Shares New Singles “Stranger” and “Visitor” Inhuman EP Due Out July 15 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Jess Gleeson



Gordi (the project of Australian artist Sophie Payten) has shared two new singles: “Stranger” and “Visitor.” The new singles are the latest releases from her forthcoming EP, Inhuman, which will be out on July 15 via Jagjaguwar. Listen below.

On “Stranger,” Payten states in a press release: “After spending the day with Alex Somers in his studio in Reykjavík while making my first album in January 2017, I walked back through the heavy snow to my hostel. I sat down on one of the eight bunk beds and wrote ‘Stranger.’ The song has lived in many forms since, and I’ve always wanted to find a home for it. In one of Melbourne’s many lockdowns, I eventually rewrote the track—I got my friend, JT Bates, to add some drums in the midwest.”

Regarding “Visitor,” she adds: “I have spent a lot of my life driving long distances. Returning to a chapter of life only to feel like a visitor, a stranger to your own experience. This song began sitting at my parents’ piano, I built the arrangement over six or seven months. As the song came together, a phrase I had come across circled around my head: the literal meaning of the overused and under-appreciated ‘nostalgia’—the sorrow of homecoming.”

Upon announcement of the EP, Gordi shared the song “Way I Go.” Her most recent album, Our Two Skins, came out in 2020 via Jagjaguwar.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.