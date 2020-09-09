News

Gorillaz Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song "Strange Timez" (Feat. Robert Smith)





Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Strange Timez,” via a video for it. The song and video features Robert Smith of The Cure. It’s episode six of their Song Machine video series. Gorillaz have also announced that all the songs from season one of Song Machine will be collected in a new album, Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez, which is due out on October 23. The album will also feature St. Vincent, Beck, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, JPEGMAFIA, Elton John, CHAI, and others. Check out the “Strange Timez” video below, followed by the collection’s tracklist.

The album will be presented via a standard, 11-song version on CD, 12-inch vinyl, and digital. There is also a deluxe version that features 17 songs, a hardback art book, three art prints, a CD, digital download, and two vinyl records. Then there’s the “Limited Edition Super Deluxe Edition” that includes 17 songs, the hardback art book, two 12-inch vinyl records, 11 7-inch vinyl records, 11 art prints, a CD, a “crankshaft music box, and a digital download. There will also be mixtape cassettes, each selecting 11-12 songs from the deluxe edition. Gorillaz are also releasing a 210-page annual entitled Almanac.

The band will also be doing three different livestream concerts on December 12 and 13 via LIVENow, timed to different time zones.

Previously Gorillaz shared episode one of Song Machine, which showcased a video for the new song “Momentary Bliss” that featurds slowthai and Slaves. “Momentary Bliss” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared episode two of Song Machine, which was the new song “Désolé,” that featured Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara, via a video for the track. “Désolé” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a new song, “Aries,” that featured Peter Hook (Peter Hook and the Light, Joy Division, New Order) and Georgia, via a video for the track. “Aries” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Gorillaz shared another new song, “How Far?,” that featured Afrobeat legend Tony Allen. It was shared only days after Allen’s death. Episode four of Song Machine was “Friday 13th,” a new song that featured French-British rapper and singer Octavian. Episode five was “PAC-MAN,” which featured Schoolboy Q and was shared via a video.

In May Gorillaz were the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing “Aries” as a duet between Albarn and his virtual doppelganger 2-D.

Gorillaz’s last two albums were 2017’s Humanz and 2018’s The Now Now.

Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez Standard Tracklist:

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (ft. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13 th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)



Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez Deluxe Tracklist:

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13 th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

12. Opium (ft. EARTHGANG)

13. Simplicity (ft. Joan As Police Woman)

14. Severed Head (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. With Love To An Ex (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)

17. How Far? (ft. Tony Allen and Skepta)

