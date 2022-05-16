Gorillaz Announce North American Tour
Tickets Go On Sale This Friday
Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz have announced a North American tour for fall 2022. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (May 20) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.
Last year, Gorillaz released the EP Meanwhile. Their most recent album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, came out in October 2020.
Gorillaz 2022 Tour Dates:
Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center
Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19
Jungle supports October 21 and 23
