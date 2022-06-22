News

Gorillaz Share New Song “Cracker Island” (Feat. Thudercat) Band on Tour This Fall





Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Cracker Island.” It features Thundercat and right now is a standalone single. The band previously announced some North American tour dates for this September and October. Check out “Cracker Island” below, followed by the band’s upcoming U.S. tour dates.

Virtual member 2D had this to say about the new song in a press release: “It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet.”

Gorillaz co-produced the song with Greg Kurstin and Remi Kabaka Jr.

Gorillaz are also asking fans to join something they are calling “The Last Cult,” which could just be an elaborate way of getting you to sign up to their email list. Go here to do join up. Virtual member Murdoc is the cult’s “self-appointed Great Leader,” says the press release.

Last year, Gorillaz released the EP Meanwhile. Their most recent album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, came out in October 2020.

Gorillaz 2022 Tour Dates:

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena



EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19

Jungle supports October 21 and 23

