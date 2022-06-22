Gorillaz Share New Song “Cracker Island” (Feat. Thudercat)
Band on Tour This Fall
Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Cracker Island.” It features Thundercat and right now is a standalone single. The band previously announced some North American tour dates for this September and October. Check out “Cracker Island” below, followed by the band’s upcoming U.S. tour dates.
Virtual member 2D had this to say about the new song in a press release: “It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet.”
Gorillaz co-produced the song with Greg Kurstin and Remi Kabaka Jr.
Gorillaz are also asking fans to join something they are calling “The Last Cult,” which could just be an elaborate way of getting you to sign up to their email list. Go here to do join up. Virtual member Murdoc is the cult’s “self-appointed Great Leader,” says the press release.
Last year, Gorillaz released the EP Meanwhile. Their most recent album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, came out in October 2020.
Gorillaz 2022 Tour Dates:
Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center
Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19
Jungle supports October 21 and 23
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Gorillaz Share New Song “Cracker Island” (Feat. Thudercat) (News) — Gorillaz, Damon Albarn, Thundercat
- First Aid Kit Share Video for New Single “Angel” (News) — First Aid Kit
- Djo (Joe Keery from “Stranger Things”) Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Change” (News) — Djo
- Wolf Alice Share “Feeling Myself (Lullaby Version)” (News) — Wolf Alice
- Premiere: Jaws of Love. (Kelcey Ayer of Local Natives) Shares New Video for “Guard & Prisoner” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.