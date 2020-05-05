News

Gorillaz Share New Song “How Far?” Featuring Tony Allen, In Tribute to the Late Afrobeat Legend The Song Also Features Skepta





Over the weekend Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz shared a new song, “How Far?” It features Afrobeat legend Tony Allen, who died late last week, which is why Gorillaz shared the song now, as a tribute to the drummer and Fela Kuti collaborator. Allen was also a member of The Good, The Bad, & The Queen alongside Albarn, Paul Simonon (of The Clash), and Simon Tong (of The Verve). And Albarn has collaborated on Allen’s solo work, such as singing guest vocals on “Every Season,” from 2002’s Home Cooking. “How Far?” also features Skepta. Listen to it below.

Recently have been releasing new songs as episodes of their Song Machine video series. Previously Gorillaz shared episode one of Song Machine, which showcased a video for the new song “Momentary Bliss” that featurds slowthai and Slaves. “Momentary Bliss” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared episode two of Song Machine, which was the new song “Désolé,” that featured Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara, via a video for the track. “Désolé” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a new song, “Aries,” that featured Peter Hook (Peter Hook and the Light, Joy Division, New Order) and Georgia, via a video for the track. “Aries” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Gorillaz’s last two albums were 2017’s Humanz and 2018’s The Now Now.

