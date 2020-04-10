Gorillaz Share Video for New Song “Aries” (Feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

News

Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Aries,” that features Peter Hook (Peter Hook and the Light, Joy Division, New Order) and Georgia, via a video for the track. It’s the third episode of their Song Machine video series. Gorillaz’s Jamie Hewlett directed the video, which features the virtual band driving around a city. Stick around for a COVID-19 PSA at the end. Check out the song/video below.

The band’s virtual guitarist Noodle had this to say about the song in a press release: “Highly impatient and competitive, many Aries have the fighting spirit of your mythological ruler.”

Previously Gorillaz shared episode one of Song Machine, which showcased a video for the new song “Momentary Bliss” that featurds slowthai and Slaves. “Momentary Bliss” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared episode two of Song Machine, which was the new song “Désolé,” that featured Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara, via a video for the track. “Désolé” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Gorillaz’s last two albums were 2017’s Humanz and 2018’s The Now Now.

