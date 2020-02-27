Gorillaz Share Video for New Song “Désolé” (Feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
Episode 2 of Song Machine
Damon Albarn's virtual band Gorillaz have shared a new song, "Désolé," that features Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara, via a video for the track. It's the second episode of their Song Machine video series. Gorillaz's Jamie Hewlett directed the video, which features Albarn and Diawara on a boat on Lake Como in Italy. Check out the song/video below.
Previously Gorillaz shared episode one of Song Machine, which showcased a video for the new song "Momentary Bliss" that featurds slowthai and Slaves. "Momentary Bliss" was one of our Songs of the Week.
Gorillaz's virtual drummer Russel had this to say about the song in a press release: "Making 'Désolé' with Fatou was a real moment for me, you know. She's an African Queen. This lady made the song what it is, beautiful, like life. What can I say about 'Désolé?' They say sorry is the hardest word, but that's not true... Try saying antidisestablishmentarianism with a mouth full of gluten free cronuts on a speed boat without licking your lips."
Gorillaz's last two albums were 2017's Humanz and 2018's The Now Now.
