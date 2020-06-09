News

Gorillaz Share Video for New Song “Friday 13th” (Feat. Octavian) Episode 4 of Song Machine





Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Friday 13th,” via a video for it. The song and video features French-British rapper and singer Octavian. It’s episode four of their Song Machine video series. Watch it below.

Previously Gorillaz shared episode one of Song Machine, which showcased a video for the new song “Momentary Bliss” that featurds slowthai and Slaves. “Momentary Bliss” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared episode two of Song Machine, which was the new song “Désolé,” that featured Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara, via a video for the track. “Désolé” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a new song, “Aries,” that featured Peter Hook (Peter Hook and the Light, Joy Division, New Order) and Georgia, via a video for the track. “Aries” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Gorillaz shared another new song, “How Far?,” that featured Afrobeat legend Tony Allen. It was shared only days after Allen’s death.

Then Gorillaz were the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing “Aries” as a duet between Albarn and his virtual doppelganger 2-D.

Gorillaz’s last two albums were 2017’s Humanz and 2018’s The Now Now.

