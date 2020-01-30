News

Gorillaz Share Video for New Song “Momentary Bliss” (Feat. slowthai and Slaves) Episode 1 of Song Machine





Damon Albarn's virtual band Gorillaz have shared a new song, "Momentary Bliss," that features slowthai and Slaves, via a video for the track. It's also the first episode of their Song Machine video series that is expected to include other new songs that feature special guests, as well as in-the-studio footage and interviews. Check out the song/video below, followed by a couple of other little videos Gorillaz have shared this week.

Gorillaz's virtual frontman 2D had this to say in a press release: "Hello everyone who is reading these words. I'll keep this short because once you say things you can't unsay them and they exist in the universe forever, like Tupperware."

Gorillaz's virtual drummer Russel had this to add: "Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mold 'cos the mold got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we've gotta stay ready to drop. We don't even know who's stepping through the studio next. Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell's coming, we're primed and ready to produce like there's no tomorrow. Y'know, just in case..."

Gorillaz's last two albums were 2017's Humanz and 2018's The Now Now.

Slaves are a British punk duo whose last album was 2018's Acts of Fear and Love. Slowthai is a British rapper whose debut album, 2019's Nothing Great About Britain, was nominated for the Mercury Prize and featured Slaves.

