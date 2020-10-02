News

All





Gorillaz Share Video for New Song “The Pink Phantom” (Feat. Elton John and 6LACK) Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez Due Out October 23





Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz have shared a new song, “The Pink Phantom,” via a video for it. The song and video features Elton John and 6BLACK. It’s episode seven of their Song Machine video series. Watch it below.

Elton John had this to say in a press release: “Damon reached out and asked me to do something and the way the song has turned out is just great. I was in the studio in London and he was at the other end in Devon, but even remotely it was such an engaging and creative process. I’ve always loved Damon because he encompasses so many different sorts of music. He has his fingers in so many pies and although he's achieved so much, he never sits still creatively. He's constantly pushing forward and embracing the new, which is admirable and rare. He’s always working—he’s always doing something. He’s done so much to promote music from around the world, from Africa, from China, that people hadn't previously heard and I really admire that. I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan anyway, so when he asked me to do a Gorillaz track—it was a no brainer. I’m so very, very happy that that’s come about.”

Gorillaz’s virtual frontman 2D added: “Thank you for being so generous to us, Mr Elton Sir John, with your time and genius and also those Danish pastries you brought and for making some of the best tunes of all time.”

All the songs from season one of Song Machine will be collected in a new album, Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez, which is due out on October 23. The album will also feature St. Vincent, Beck, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, JPEGMAFIA, CHAI, and others.

The album will be presented via a standard, 11-song version on CD, 12-inch vinyl, and digital. There is also a deluxe version that features 17 songs, a hardback art book, three art prints, a CD, digital download, and two vinyl records. Then there’s the “Limited Edition Super Deluxe Edition” that includes 17 songs, the hardback art book, two 12-inch vinyl records, 11 7-inch vinyl records, 11 art prints, a CD, a “crankshaft music box, and a digital download. There will also be mixtape cassettes, each selecting 11-12 songs from the deluxe edition. Gorillaz are also releasing a 210-page annual entitled Almanac.

The band will also be doing three different livestream concerts on December 12 and 13 via LIVENow, timed to different time zones.

Previously Gorillaz shared episode one of Song Machine, which showcased a video for the new song “Momentary Bliss” that featurds slowthai and Slaves. “Momentary Bliss” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared episode two of Song Machine, which was the new song “Désolé,” that featured Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara, via a video for the track. “Désolé” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a new song, “Aries,” that featured Peter Hook (Peter Hook and the Light, Joy Division, New Order) and Georgia, via a video for the track. “Aries” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Gorillaz shared another new song, “How Far?,” that featured Afrobeat legend Tony Allen. It was shared only days after Allen’s death. Episode four of Song Machine was “Friday 13th,” a new song that featured French-British rapper and singer Octavian. Episode five was “PAC-MAN,” which featured Schoolboy Q and was shared via a video. Episode six was “Strange Timez,” which was also shared via a video and featured Robert Smith of The Cure. “Strange Timez” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

In May Gorillaz were the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing “Aries” as a duet between Albarn and his virtual doppelganger 2-D.

Gorillaz’s last two albums were 2017’s Humanz and 2018’s The Now Now.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.