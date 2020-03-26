News

Governors Ball 2020 Festival Cancelled Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus The Lineup For the NYC Festival Was to Feature Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Foals, Missy Elliott, Snail Mail, Pinegrove, and More





Another day, another major cancellation or postponement due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. This time it’s the New York City festival Governors Ball, which was supposed to happen the weekend of June 5 to June 7 but has now been completely cancelled. The pandemic is hitting NYC particularly hard right now, and with no clear end in sight the cancellation makes sense. The festival says they tried to find a way to reschedule the event, but it proved impossible and now they are making plans for 2021 instead. Ticketholders can either get a refund or roll over their tickets to next year.

The event at New York City’s Randall’s Island Park was due to feature Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Foals, Missy Elliott, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Carly Rae Jepsen, Pinegrove, Snail Mail, Charly Bliss, black midi, Frankie Cosmos, Jay Som, and more.

Here’s a statement from Governors Ball about the cancellation:

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19.

Simply put—due to current government mandates and the evolving situation in NYC, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates. The well-being of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners, and the surrounding NYC community is always our #1 priority.

Over the past few weeks, we have gone to great lengths to find a postponement date that works for all parties involved. Due to a myriad of planning and logistical issues, we have come to the conclusion that there are no sufficient options available to us. We are pushing ahead, and are already jumping into plans for 2021.

These are crazy and unprecedented times, but New Yorkers are no strangers to challenges. As a city and a community, we will all get through this. New York always does. Now is the time to be smart, look out for one another, and do our part to help the city and the world. We encourage everyone to listen to health officials, be safe, and be excited for the future when we are all on the other side of this.

We send all of you our love and support, and we will see you in June 2021.

– Team Gov Ball”

