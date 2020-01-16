News

Governors Ball Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Foals, and More Plus Missy Elliott, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Carly Rae Jepsen, Pinegrove, Snail Mail, and Others





Governors Ball has announced the lineup for their 2020 festival, which goes down in New York City's Randall's Island Park the weekend of June 5 to June 7. The line-up includes Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Foals, Missy Elliott, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Carly Rae Jepsen, Pinegrove, Snail Mail, Charly Bliss, black midi, Frankie Cosmos, Jay Som, and more. The full lineup is below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 17 at 12 p.m. EST.

Governors Ball 2020 Lineup:

Tame Impala

Missy Elliott

Flume

Vampire Weekend

Stevie Nicks

Solange

Miley Cyrus

Ellie Goulding

H.E.R.

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Portugal. The Man

Foals

Summer Walker

Jon Bellion

Khruangbin

Carly Rae Jepsen

Maren Morris

Of Monsters and Men

Milky Chance

Bleachers

BANKS

Danny Brown

Gryffin

Steve Lacy

Madeon

Alessia Cara

Girl Talk

Swae Lee

Pink Sweat$

Pinegrove

Snail Mail

A R I Z O N A

Dominic Fike

DAVE

Oliver Tree

EarthGang

Alec Benjamin

MUNA

Cuco

PUP

YBN Cordae

Charly Bliss

Princess Nokia

Tones and I

Fontaines D.C.

Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem)

Sasha Sloan

Poolside

slowthai

black midi

Frankie Cosmos

Jay Som

Charlotte Lawrence

Maxo Kream

KOTA the Friend

Nasty Cherry

MAX

Chase Atlantic

99 Neighbors

LAUNDRY DAY

Johnny Utah

Chiiild

Yeek

Ryland James

Poppy Jean Crawford

Almost Monday

Hand Made House

