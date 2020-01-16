 Governors Ball Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Foals, and More | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, January 16th, 2020  
Governors Ball Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Foals, and More

Plus Missy Elliott, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Carly Rae Jepsen, Pinegrove, Snail Mail, and Others

Jan 16, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Governors Ball has announced the lineup for their 2020 festival, which goes down in New York City's Randall's Island Park the weekend of June 5 to June 7. The line-up includes Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Foals, Missy Elliott, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Carly Rae Jepsen, Pinegrove, Snail Mail, Charly Bliss, black midi, Frankie Cosmos, Jay Som, and more. The full lineup is below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 17 at 12 p.m. EST.

Governors Ball 2020 Lineup:

Tame Impala
Missy Elliott
Flume
Vampire Weekend
Stevie Nicks
Solange
Miley Cyrus
Ellie Goulding
H.E.R.
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Portugal. The Man
Foals
Summer Walker
Jon Bellion
Khruangbin
Carly Rae Jepsen
Maren Morris
Of Monsters and Men
Milky Chance
Bleachers
BANKS
Danny Brown
Gryffin
Steve Lacy
Madeon
Alessia Cara
Girl Talk
Swae Lee
Pink Sweat$
Pinegrove
Snail Mail
A R I Z O N A
Dominic Fike
DAVE
Oliver Tree
EarthGang
Alec Benjamin
MUNA
Cuco
PUP
YBN Cordae
Charly Bliss
Princess Nokia
Tones and I
Fontaines D.C.
Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem)
Sasha Sloan
Poolside
slowthai
black midi
Frankie Cosmos
Jay Som
Charlotte Lawrence
Maxo Kream
KOTA the Friend
Nasty Cherry
MAX
Chase Atlantic
99 Neighbors
LAUNDRY DAY
Johnny Utah
Chiiild
Yeek
Ryland James
Poppy Jean Crawford
Almost Monday
Hand Made House

