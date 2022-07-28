News

Grace Kay Shares New Track “Open” Out Now via Trailing Twelve Records

Photography by Danika Karolinski



Los Angeles-based alt pop singer/songwriter Grace Kay has been steadily sharing new music over the past two years, crafting chilly, synth-laden soundscapes and emotive vocal textures that draw soulful beauty from pop anthems. Fans last heard from her this spring with her single, “overgrow,” and today she’s back with another new effort, “Open,” out everywhere now via Trailing Twelve Records.

In keeping with her latest singles, “Open” is a vital indie pop sing-along, recalling the exploratory electro pop of The Japanese House and Caroline Polachek, as well as the open-hearted songwriting of MUNA or Maggie Rogers. The track draws on lush vocal production and sharp syncopated synth pads to give it a current electro pop sheen, courtesy of LA-based producer, Jynjo aka Austin Foley. But Kay also balances the dancefloor ready gloss with a sincere emotive core, offering words of gentle encouragement with the track’s warm lyricism and poetic imagery.

Kay says of the inspiration for “Open,” “I started writing this song to encourage a close friend of mine to be more open to life experiences like travel, trying new careers, and just giving herself a chance… at life! The beautiful thing about this song is before I even finished writing it, she accomplished what I’d hoped for her and more. She had already been accepted into graduate school to study a whole new craft, she took up ice skating, and just transformed before my eyes into the amazing badass woman I already knew she was; but, I could tell she now believed she was THAT woman too.”

Check out the song below. “Open” is out now via Trailing Twelve Records.

